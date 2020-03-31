Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley – Inside Their Relationship While In Quarantine Together!

As fans know, Porsha Williams and her baby daddy and ex, Dennis McKinley have been in quarantine together with their baby girl, PJ, despite the fact that they are not officially back together. Still, the two are doing what they think is best for their daughter and that is having both of her parents in her life as she grows up.

However, people who keep up with the reality TV stars’ lives, have been wondering whether there’s a chance or not that they’ll end up getting back together.

This question has been even more on people’s minds lately since the exes are spending all of their time together now due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced people to self-isolate.

Sure enough, one insider report claims to know that this quarantine as a family has indeed helped the exes who broke up in 2019, with working on their relationship.

As you remember, Dennis was involved in a cheating scandal which then led to their separation so it makes sense that Porsha still needs time to trust him again.

The insider dished via HollywoodLife that ‘Porsha and Dennis are spending this time together but Porsha is still taking things day by day. She’s keeping the ins and outs of the relationship private this time and people have stopped asking her but those close to her feel like she’s really happy and in a good place and that’s all that matters.’

The went on to add that ‘She’s not planning or thinking about a future or a wedding right now and is trying to just focus on the present and PJ. They’ve definitely connected more than ever during this time and things are going really well between them.’

The RHOA stars began their relationship in 2018 and seemed blissfully happy and in love until he betrayed her while pregnant with one year old daughter Pilar Jhena.



Post Views:

0





