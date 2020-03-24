pornhub-is-giving-the-world-free-premium-memberships-for-the-next-30-days

Pornhub is stepping up in a big way. They have decided to give Pornhub free premium service to users worldwide. Not only that, they have announced that they are donating fifty-thousand masks to New York City medics and first responders who need them most.

Today, the leading adult entertainment platform announced it is offering free Pornhub Premium to the entire world in an effort to encourage the importance of staying home and practicing social distancing. Users can sign up at pornhub.com/stayhome to enjoy the high definition (HD), on-demand streaming platform for the next 30 days. The company is also donating 50,000 surgical masks to New York area medics and first responders who are on the front lines.

Pornhub’s efforts worldwide include donations of:

15,000 masks to protect first responders from the Local 2507 of New York City, which represents emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics and fire inspectors of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY).

15,000 masks to the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA) Local 94 of New York City to protect first responders.

20,000 masks to Mount Sinai South Nassau to bolster the safety of nurses, physicians and support staff caring for those in need.

50,000 Euros to various European organizations to purchase additional masks and medical equipment, including Dein Quarantäne Engel / Deutsches Rotes Kreuz in Germany, Croce Verde di Vicenza in Italy. Mascarillas AQUÍ AHORA and Material Sanitario para Hospitales Públicos ESPAÑA in Spain.

$25,000 to Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP), contributing directly to sex worker relief funds in the SWOP-USA network to meet immediate requests for support from sex workers impacted.

Said Corey Price, Vice President, Pornhub.

“With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world…It’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time. We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve.”

To help models who have been financially impacted, Pornhub will offer them 100% of their video sales after processing fee — for a total payout of 85% of video sales earnings on both Pornhub and its clip site Modelhub — for the month of April. Compared to the previous month to date, the Pornhub Model Program has seen an average increase of over 15% in sales per day. This includes video sales growth, as well as tips and fan club sales growth – growing 10%, 21% and 18% compared to the month before, respectively. Price added this.

“When a global human [event] happens, it is up to everyone to work together to help support the community. We have always been a global community, hosting over 130,000 models from every corner of the earth. We stand by our performers and models and we will continue working on other projects to assist the community during this challenging time.

Below are a series of statements from recipients of masks and funds. Said Bobby Eustace, L27 Vice President, UFA Local 94.

“In these unprecedented times we are extremely grateful to all that have reached out in support of NYC firefighters. We also want to thank those that have sent and continue to send their thoughts and prayers and donated supplies. These are trying times for everyone across the country, especially the first responders, so we thank Pornhub for their generous donation. Now more than ever we need to come together as one and overcome this national [event].”

Said Michael Greco, Vice President, FDNY EMS Local 2507.

“On behalf of Local 2507 which represents the EMTs, paramedics and fire inspectors of New York City, we want to thank Pornhub for their generous donation. In this time of global uncertainty, any company willing to step up and help protect those on the front lines and their families with much needed supplies like…masks will allow our members to do their job safely and feel confident going home knowing their families are safe too.”

Said Joe Calderone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Development, Mount Sinai.

“We very much appreciate the offer from Pornhub to donate 20,000 masks to help protect our healthcare workers and patients at Mount Sinai South Nassau. These masks are mission critical in the fight. They will help keep our nurses, physicians and support staff safe while caring for those who are stricken. We are doing everything possible…and these masks are a first line of defense.”

Founded in 2007, Pornhub is the leading free, ad-supported adult video streaming website, offering viewers the opportunity to upload and share their own videos. With over 5 million videos and over 120 million visitors a day, Pornhub truly is the best adult site in the world. Pornhub has built the largest dedicated membership base in the adult community, with over 10 million engaged and loyal members, offering viewers a fun and sophisticated social experience directly in site, complete with messaging, photos, achievement badges and much more.