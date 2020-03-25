pornhub-donates-50,000-surgical-masks-&-makes-premium-porn-available-for-all

Pornhub has emerged as the unlikely hero of the coronavirus relief effort. After offering Italian residents free access to Pornhub Premium throughout their quarantine, the adult streaming site has extended the offer worldwide. On top of that, it’s pledged to donate 50,000 surgical masks to key hospitals.

The adult film site made the announcement on Twitter yesterday, writing that it “has decided to extend Free Pornhub Premium worldwide until April 23.” Users can now sign up at the site’s special “stay home” landing page to enjoy premium for the next month.

“With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time,” said Pornhub’s Vice President Corey Price in a press release. “We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve.”

As part of its extensive Covid-19 relief efforts, Pornhub has donated 50,000 surgical masks to New York City-area workers on the front lines of the pandemic. Long Island’s Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital received 20,000 of the total donation. “These masks are mission-critical in the fight against the Covid pandemic,” said Joe Calderone, Senior Vice President at the hospital.

On top of that, Pornhub is donating $25,000 to the Sex Workers Outreach Project, contributing directly to relief funds for those impacted by Covid-19.

Isabelle is an Australian writer based in Berlin.