porn-and-cannabis-on-the-rise-amid-social-distancing

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

The global coronavirus outbreak has caused a spike in cannabis sales across the United States and a sharp rise of traffic to Pornhub in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

As people practice social distancing inside their homes, they are increasingly streaming pornography and smoking weed to combat feelings of stress and helplessness, according to news reports.

Boston’s WGBH reported lines last Saturday that wrapped around the New England Treatment Access (NETA), one of the licensed cannabis stores in Massachusetts. The shop did away with walk-ins due to the overwhelming demand.

READ MORE: Marijuana delivery business sales skyrocket during quarantine

Adobe Stock

“In light of the current environment, we will remain open, but will move to Reserve Ahead only starting on Saturday,” NETA posted on its website.

The same was true with cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles. People are reportedly buying more than normal because they are more anxious about the pandemic, in much the same way people have flocked to supermarkets in a frenzy to buy cleaning supplies and toilet paper.

“People are in scarcity mode,” Steve Lilak, the head of sales for California cannabis company NUG, told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The streets are emptier, but specific businesses like grocery stores and dispensaries are seeing more people than usual — and people are stocking up and purchasing in bulk. I’ve seen regular customers buying three or four of what they normally buy just one of in L.A. dispensaries.”

READ MORE: Kelis announces new cannabis cooking show on Netflix

On Pornhub, there has been an increase in global traffic this month, compared with traffic over the same period last year. Worldwide, Pornhub traffic went up 11.6% on March 17.

Part of this can no doubt be attributed to the global crisis and social distancing measures, however, the porn site is also offering a free promotion in Italy, Spain and France that has people logging on.

KONSKIE, POLAND – December 07, 2019: Pornhub logo displayed on mobile phone

In North America, Pornhub reports traffic from the United States, which is the company’s largest market, went up 6.4% on March 17th, and traffic grew by 7.2% in Canada.

Across Europe, traffic increased by 57% in Italy on March 12 after Pornhub offered free Premium service. The same deal was offered to France and Spain and Pornhub traffic grew by 38.2% and 61.3% respectively, according to the site.