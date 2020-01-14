pork-chops-with-spring-onion-salad-and-korean-dipping-sauce-recipe

This is based on a Korean dish called samgyeopsal-gui. There they use pork belly slices but my kids prefer chops so I started to make it with those. You can get both the Korean pastes online (some supermarkets now stock them too) and they have a good shelf life.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 5 minutes soaking | Cooking time: 30 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp doenjang soybean paste

2 tbsp gochujang hot pepper paste

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp maple syrup or honey

2 garlic cloves, grated to a purée

4 x 300g pork chops, on the bone

For the spring onions

2 tsp soft light-brown sugar

3 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp sesame oil

½ tsp Korean red pepper powder or dried chilli flakes

150g spring onions

1 tsp sesame seeds

To serve

Crispy vegetables such as raw sticks of carrot and cucumber

Boiled white rice (optional)

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 190C/180C fan*/gas mark 5. In a small bowl, stir together the pastes, sesame oil, maple syrup or honey, and the garlic. For the spring onions, stir the sugar into the soy sauce until it has dissolved, then add the oil and red pepper powder or chilli flakes. Soak the spring onions in cold water for 5 minutes, then drain and dry. Trim the bases and halve the onions horizontally. Shred lengthways to make very thin slices. Toss the dressing with the spring onions and sprinkle the sesame seeds on top. Heat a frying or griddle pan until it’s very hot. Brush the chops with oil, then brown them on both sides and on the fat (hold the chops on their sides with tongs so you can colour it). Season. Transfer to the oven. If you’ve used an ovenproof pan you can put that in, otherwise move the chops to a roasting tin. Cook them for 20 minutes, by which time the meat should be cooked but still tender. Serve the chops with the dipping sauce, the spring onions and crispy vegetables, and some rice if you like.

*Diana’s conversions may differ slightly from the standard