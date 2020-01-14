pork-chops-with-beetroot,-apples,-caraway-and-paprika-recipe

Inspiration for this comes from Germany and Eastern Europe, though it’s not authentic. It just has a mixture of flavours and ingredients that I love.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus an hour marinating | Cooking time: 40 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

4 tsp caraway seeds

2 tbsp olive oil

4 x 300g thick pork chops, on the bone, French-trimmed if possible

For the vegetables

500g cooked beetroot, each one quartered

2 medium-sized dessert apples, halved, cored and cut into 12 wedges

2 onions, halved and sliced about 1cm thick

3 tbsp olive oil

4 tbsp cider vinegar

1½ tbsp soft light-brown sugar

3 tsp paprika

¼ tsp chilli flakes

To serve

Sour cream

Chopped dill

METHOD

Put the garlic into a mortar with a pinch of salt and the caraway seeds and pound. Add the olive oil, working it into the mixture (the garlic should become a rough paste). Put the pork chops in a dish and add the paste, turning the chops over in it. Cover and marinate in the fridge for a while (an hour if possible, longer is fine). Preheat the oven to 190C/180C fan*/gas mark 5. Put everything for the vegetables into a gratin dish or a roasting tin in which the beets and apples can lie in a single layer. Toss everything around with your hands, season and roast in the oven for 10 minutes. Heat a frying or griddle pan until very hot. Add the chops and colour them on both sides and on the fat (hold the chops on their sides with tongs so you can colour it). Season with pepper and a little salt. Put the chops on top of the vegetables and pour any cooking juices over the top. Cook the vegetables with the chops for another 20 minutes, by which time the meat should be cooked through but still tender. Transfer to a serving plate or serve in the dish in which it was cooked. Spoon some sour cream over the vegetables and scatter with the dill. Alternatively, you can just serve the sour cream on the side and let people help themselves.

