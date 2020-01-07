popular-puerto-rican-landmark,-punta-ventana,-destroyed-in-earthquake

January 6, 2020 | 9: 17pm

A popular coastal rock formation in Puerto Rico shaped like a round window, known as Punta Ventana, was destroyed Monday in an earthquake that shook the island.

The destruction of the beachside landmark, the name of which translates to “Window Point,” stunned locals where it was located in the municipality of Guayanilla.

“This is really sad,” Denniza Colon, 22, told the Miami Herald. “It was one of the biggest tourism draws of Guayanilla.”

Aside from demolishing the rock, the 5.8 magnitude earthquake also caused power outages and damaged homes on the island, the US Geological Survey said.

Angel Vasquez, emergency management director for the southern coastal city of Ponce, said it was one of the latest in a series of quakes over the last week to hit the region.

The quakes have ranged in magnitude from 4.7 to 5.1, with some cracking homes and leading products to fall off supermarket shelves.

“This is one of the strongest quakes to date since it started shaking on Dec. 28,” Vasquez said. “It lasted a long time.”