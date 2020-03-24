popular-anime-series-attack-on-titans-has-been-renewed-for-a-fourth-season!-check-out-for-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more-latest-updates.

Time to rejoice as popular anime series Attack on Titans is returnig for a fourth season ! The popular series is loosely based on the manga by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan burst onto the international anime scene in 2013 with an intriguing premise and sadistic, bloody violence.

It even ended up attracting a crossover audience as well. Right after the third season was completed it was soon announced that season 4 was officially happening, however, it was also stated that it would be the final run of episodes, thus, bringing Eren, Mikasa and Armin’s story to a close.

The news of the renewal soon became somewhat bittersweet knowing that it is the final season of the anime series. Now the cast and crew will give the show a well-deserved finale to the plot that will end the series with a closure.

Is The Fourth Season Going To Be The Final Season Of The Anime Series?

As per the plot is concerned fans can expect the upcoming season to focus on the climactic showdown between the Eldians inside the walls and those who have kept them captive for over 100 years. So, that will surely be the area of focus in the fourth season.

However, the biggest questions that loom large are how.much will the series Attack on Titan season 4 will delve into the detail from the manga. Fans will see how.much have to be sacrificed in order to ensure that every major storyline is wrapped up by the end of the season. Fans have to wait to see the story unravel.toward its last chapter with the fourth season being the last one in the series.