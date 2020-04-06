popular-actor-politician-bullet-prakash-in-critical-condition,-on-ventilator-support!

|

Published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 17: 16 [IST]

Sandalwood comedian Bullet Prakash, who has acted in over 300 films, has been hospitalized in Bangalore after suffering from a liver infection. and was admitted to a hospital in Bangalore yesterday. A source close to the development first revealed that the actor was admitted to a private hospital following liver infection and gastric issues. The situation doesn’t seem to be getting for Prakash as he has now been put on ventilator support and is said to be in a critical state. For the unversed, actor-comedian had also ventured into politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. His health woes, however, seem to have begun recently when he lost over 35 kilos in five months. And now, an official statement, dated 6 April 2020, has been released by the administration of the Fortis Hospital, giving us an update about Prakash’s condition. It read, “Popular Actor and Politician, Mr. Bullet Prakash has been admitted at Fortis Hospitals, Cunningham Road on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 with complaints of liver failure, kidney failure, and infection. He was put on dialysis to stabilize his condition. The team of doctors including Gastroenterologist, Nephrologist, Transplant surgeon and Intensivists have been closely monitoring his condition.” The statement went on to add, “On Monday morning, 6th April 2020, we had to put him on a ventilator due to his worsening condition. Despite all the treatment measures, he is still in a critical state. We are keeping a constant check on his health and are keeping his family updated on the same.”