pope-francis-appoints-first-woman-to-senior-diplomatic-role-at-the-vatican

Pope Francis has appointed a female lawyer to a high-ranking role in the Vatican’s most important office.

Francesca Di Giovanni, 66, will serve as under-secretary at the Holy See’s Secretariat of State.

Following the Pope’s landmark decision, Dr Di Giovanni will head up diplomatic relations with international bodies including the United Nations.

In his New Year’s address Francis paid tribute to women, calling them ‘mediators of peace’ and stressing they ‘should be fully included in decision-making processes’.

Dr Di Giovanni referred to the Pope’s homily, adding that as a woman she might possess ‘certain aptitudes for finding commonalities, healing relationships with unity at heart’.

She said: ‘The Holy Father has made an unprecedented decision, certainly, which, beyond myself personally, represents an indication of an attention towards women.

‘But the responsibility is connected to the job, rather than to the fact of being a woman.’

Such leadership positions have traditionally been reserved for priests, bishops or cardinals.

A few other women hold a similar rank in other Vatican offices, including the undersecretary at the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders and two undersecretaries in the Vatican office for laity.

But the Secretariat of State is the most powerful Vatican office, coordinating the internal work of the Holy See bureaucracy as well as the Vatican’s diplomatic relations with more than 180 countries.

Despite Francis’ promises to appoint more women to decision-making jobs in the Vatican, Dr Di Giovanni joins only around half a dozen females holding them.

The two most prominent are Barbara Jatta, head of Vatican Museums, and Cristiane Murray, deputy head of the press office.

Last year, Francis also appointed four women as first female councillors for the Synod of Bishops, a department founded more than 50 years ago that organises major summits of world bishops held every few years on a different topic.