pope-francis-apologises-for-slapping-well-wisher’s-hand

Pope Francis may have made a new year’s resolution to keep his cool after he was filmed slapping a woman’s hand to get her to let him go.

He was greeting people in St Peter’s Square when the woman grabbed him, pulling him violently towards her.

Rather than turning the other cheek, he reacted sharply, hitting her to get her to loose her grip.

Frowning in anger, he then turned and strode off.

He has now apologised for losing his cool.

In his impromptu remarks on Wednesday, Francis said ‘so many times we lose patience. Me too’.

He then added ‘I say “excuse me” for the bad example’ he gave in the incident on Tuesday.

The incident happened as pilgrims were en route to see a Nativity scene yesterday.

This is not the first time pontiff has expressed his extreme dislike for worshippers gripping his hand.

In March, he was caught on video repeatedly pulling his hand away from members of the public after mass at the Basilica della Santa Casa – a shrine of Marian pilgrimage in the hill town of Loreto.