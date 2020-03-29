pop-smoke-and-quavo-live-their-best-lives-in-paris-in-their-‘shake-the-room’-video

Last week marked one month since the death of Pop Smoke, a death that served as another defeating blow to the hip-hop community. At just 20 years old, Pop Smoke’s future was very promising, but a reportedly targeted hit at his Hollywood Hills home cut short the budding success story that was his career.
Just a week prior to his death, Pop Smoke had shared the deluxe version of his debut album, Meet The Woo 2, a sixteen-track project that featured the likes of Gunna, Quavo, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. And now Pop Smoke’s first posthumous release has arrived in the form of a new music video.
Heading to Paris alongside the Migos rapper by his side, Pop Smoke and Quavo share the video to “Shake The Room.” Setting things off in a restaurant, the two bring life to the otherwise quiet dining area. Soon those around Pop Smoke and Quavo realize who they are and a small party ensues within the restaurant. Wreaking a bit of havoc in the streets of Paris as well, Pop Smoke and Quavo take their whip out for a literal spin, doing donuts in the car as they shoot the video.
Directed by Virgil Abloh’s Off-White International Rap Video Studio, the video concludes with one minute of silence as the screen reads: In Love Memory Forever, Pop Smoke.” The video also arrives after 50 Cent vowed to complete Pop Smoke’s sophomore album.
