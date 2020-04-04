poonam-pandey-files-complaint-against-shilpa-shetty’s-husband-raj-kundra-in-bombay-high-court

|

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 19: 41 [IST]

Model-actress Poonam Pandey has reportedly filed a complaint in the Bombay High Court against actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman, Raj Kundra and his associates. According to the IANS report, Poonam Pandey has alleged that Raj Kundra and his associates have been illegally using content featuring her, even after the contract between them was terminated. Kundra and his associate, Saurabh Kushwah denied Poonam Pandey’s allegations and claimed that they haven’t received any notice. For those who are unaware, the matter started when Poonam Pandey signed a deal with Raj Kundra and his associates, called Armsprime Media. The company was handling The Poonam Pandey App. She claims that they have been using the content from the app for over eight months after the expiry. Pandey also claimed that Kundra is minting money out of those content and stated that over a period of six months, she has been getting obscene calls. Explaining the matter to IANS, Poonam Pandey said, “The company (Armsprime) was handling my app. I kept the contract small because I could see that there was some fraud happening. After a while, I terminated the contract. Now, I read in the news that these guys have terminated the contract. If they have terminated the contract, why have they been stealing my videos over the past eight months? I have been calling and messaging Raj, mailing him with the request to stop stealing my video. Now, I am getting threatening messages from Raj Kundra.” “I want to understand whether he is really broke that he wants to steal my videos. If he is really facing a financial crunch, I can lend him some money but don’t steal my content,” the Nasha actress added. It’s being claimed that Raj Kundra and his team were using her bold content explicitly and they even shared her contact number and wrote, “call me, I will strip for you”. Poonam Pandey said, “Now, that the news has gone out, these people have sent me a settlement agreement. They have accepted that they have been stealing my content, and are putting an amount in the contract. I am not going to be quiet. I have been silent for a year.” On the other hand, Armsprime Media issued an official statement signed by Kushwah. The statement states, “The allegations by Poonam Pandey are false and frivolous. We have not received any notice or even a copy of the Writ Petition filed. We are surprised at how can we even be made a party to such Petition. There has been a breach of contract on her part and we are exercising our rights as per the agreement. Since the matter is sub-judice in High Court, we don’t wish to make any further statement. Just because Raj is an investor in Armsprime, she is trying to extort money by misusing criminal law.” Also Read : Poonam Pandey Felt Uncomfortable While Shooting With Shakti Kapoor; Takes A Dig At Tanushree Dutta Poonam Pandey feels confident about the case as she has all the proof. “The case is in High Court. I have a strong case. I have all the proofs. I am seeking justice. And I know I can win the case,” Poonam concluded.