pooje-hegde-narrowly-escapes-a-wardrobe-malfunction

Super star Mahesh babu mobbed at Renigunta airport, Tirumala













Pooje Hegde, who is basking in the success of her latest Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, had almost landed in an embarrassing situation, recently in Hyderabad. The actress had a narrow escape from a horrible wardrobe function at the success event of the Allu Arjun-starrer film.

Pooja Hegde at Ala Vaikunthapurramloo success meet.PR Handout

Pooja Looks Pretty in Pink

She had sported an off-shoulder pink dress, which is designed by Eshaa Amiin, for the success meet of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The 29-year old shared a couple of pictures in the costume before attending the event and captioned it, “Ee Love Anedhi Bubble-u Gum-mu #ButtaBomma ☺️ @eshaamiin1 @kajol_mulani @suhasshinde1 @akshay.rao.photography #alavaikunthapurramuloo celebratory mood. [sic]”

Almost Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

Pooja Hedge looked like a cute doll in the pictures and her two posts garnered over a million likes, but the same dress could have landed in an embarrassing situation when she attended the event. At the success meet, the actress sat cross-legged, exposing her thighs and almost exposed more than she intended. Thus, narrowly escaping from an ‘oops’ moment.

Pooja Hegde has been inspiring youths with her dress sense and this mistake could have turned out to be a major blunder. Luckily, she did not land in the embarrassing situation.

Celebrities, often knowingly or unknowingly, suffer wardrobe malfunctions. Many stars that include Rakul Preet had landed in embarrassing situation.

Her Projects

On the work front, Pooja Hegde’s career down South is going great after delivering back-to-back hits. Duvvada Jagannadham, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Maharshi are some of her hit films in Tollywood. Her latest flick Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has also got a flying start at the box office.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

As a result, she has become choosy. Her next movie is Radha Krishna Kumar’s Jaan in which she is going romance Prabhas.