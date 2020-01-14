pongal-movies-2020:-here-are-the-films-that-will-be-aired-on-sun-tv,-vijay-tv-and-zee-tamil-this-sankrathi

Rajinikanth’s speech at Darbar pre-release event in Hyderabad













Tamil general entertainment channels are set to screens big movies on TV this Pongal (2020). Like every year, the channels are going to premiere popular movies of the recent times. Among the lot, Sun TV and Vijay TV (Star Vijay) will premiere three big movies over the course of next few days. Here, we are giving you the complete list of films which will be aired on leading Kollywood channels.

Here is the list of movies which will be aired on TV this Pongal (2020).PR Handout

Bigil, Namma Veettu Pillai and Sangathamizhan on Sun TV

Sun TV is set to telecast big movies between January 15 and January 19. Every evening, it will air one popular film. It begins with Vijay’s Bigil which will be aired on 15 January at 6.30 pm. Sivakarthikeyan’s Namma Veettu Pillai will be telecast at the same time on 16 January. Vijay Sethupathi’s Sangathamizhan, Ajith Kumar’s Viswasam and Rajini’s Petta will be aired in the next three days at the same time.

Asuran, Kaithi and Action on Vijay TV

Like Sun TV, Vijay TV is not sticking to one film per day policy rather it has decided to do away with routine daily programs and replacing it with movie premieres. It begins with Dhanush’s Asuran at 11 am on 15 January. It is followed by Samantha’s Oh Baby at 2.30 pm. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Petromax at 6 pm and Jyothika’s Jackpot at 9 pm.

On the next day, it will air Karthi’s Kaithi at 11 am, Vishal Krishna’s Action at 5 pm and Siddharth’s Aruvam at 8.30 pm. The below table gives you more clarity about the Pongal films on all the leading Tamil channels:

Sun TV Vijay TV Zee Tamil Vasanth TV Kalaignar TV Jaya TV Jan 15:

Bigil: 6.30 pm

Jan 16:

Namma Veettu Pillai: 6.30 pm

Jan 17:

Sangathamizhan: 6.30 pm

Jan 18

Viswasam: 6.30 pm

Jan 19

Petta: 6.30 pm Jan 15:

Asuran: 11 am

Oh Baby: 2.30 pm

Petromax: 6.00 pm

Jackpot: 9.00 pmJan 16:

Kaithi: 11 am

Action: 5 pm

Aruvam: 8.30 pm Jan 15:

2.0: 10.30 am

Kennedy Club: 1.30 pmJan 16

Kanaa: 11.00 am

Thumbaa: 4.00 pmJan 17

Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven: 9.00 am

Irumbu Thirai: 3.00 pm Jan 15:

Yenda Thalaiyila Yenna Vekkala at 7.30 pmJan 16:

Thiranthidu Seese at 3.30 pm Jan 15:

Champion: 1.30 pm

Peranbu: 4.30 pm

Indian: 8 pmJan 16:

zhagaram: 1.30 pm

Bakrid: 4.30 pm

Jivi: 8.00 pmJan 17:

Aadhavan: 10 am

Azhagarsamiyin Kuthirai: 1.30 pm

Saroja: 4.30 pm

Beema: 8.00 pm Jan 15

Kaththi: 11.30 am

Yennai Arindhaal: 8.00 pm