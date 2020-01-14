pongal-2020:-wishes,-quotes,-status,-sms,-messages-and-greetings

Happy Pongal 2020: Wishing you a prosperous future and a Happy Pongal!

New Delhi:

Pongal celebration is spread across four days and each day has its own significance. This year, Pongal is being celebrated from January 14 to January 18. The first day of the festival is known as “Bhogi” and is dedicated to Indra, the god of rain. On this holy day, people throw old and neglected things and concentrate on new things. At dawn, people light a bonfire with logs of wood, other solid-fuels and wooden furniture at home that are no longer useful. The second day of Pongal is known as ”Thai Pongal” which celebrates the Sun God. On this day, people have a morning bath and draw rangolis and kolams. This is followed by preparing special dishes to offer to the Sun. Other things which are used as an offering include sugarcane sticks, bananas and coconuts.

The third day of Pongal is known as the ”Mattu Pongal”. On this day, cows are decorated with garlands and bells and are worshipped. This day is celebrated to thank the farm animals for their help in the production of crops. The last day of Pongal is the “Kaanum” (or Kanu) Pongal. On this day, the leftover Pongal dish along with betel nuts, betel leaves and sugarcane are kept in the open on a turmeric leaf. Women perform this special ritual for the prosperity of their brothers. From surviving the cold winters to moving towards the livelier season of spring, harvest festivals like Lohri, Bihu, Pongal are celebrated in various parts of India. From eating special food to celebrating it all night with dance and bonfire the festival not only marks the beginning of an auspicious year but also brings the family together.

Pongal 2020 – Images, Wishes, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics

May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth and prosperity. Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Pongal.

May the sweetness of jaggery, milk and dry fruits bring happiness into your lives. Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2020

Greetings on Pongal! May the harvest festival ensure you always have the best food and best life.

Sending my warm wishes and love to you and your family on this auspicious festive occasion. Wishing you a bright and joyful Sankranti and Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2020

Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy.

May the sweetness of jaggery, milk and dry fruits bring the loveliest of wishes this festive season.

May Lord Surya shine his divine blessings on your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal 2020

Wishing that this festival brings good luck and prosperity and hoping that it is joyous, and fills your days ahead with happiness. Have a wonderful Pongal.

Wishing you a long and happy life, prosperity, loving family and friends and may every dream of yours become reality.

Happy Pongal 2020

Pongal marks joy and cheer and brings along everything that’s best. May the festival of harvest season be one that brings along with it all that’s best and everything you deserve. Have a memorable Pongal!