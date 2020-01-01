pompeo-postpones-ukraine-trip-to-focus-on-iraq

January 1, 2020 | 4: 27pm

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo postponed his planned trip to Ukraine to monitor developments out of Baghdad, the State Department announced Wednesday.

“Secretary Pompeo must postpone his visit to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus due to the need for the Secretary to be in Washington, D.C., to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East,” State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

“Secretary Pompeo’s trip will be rescheduled in the near future and he looks forward to the visit at that time.”

Hundreds of Shiite militiamen and their supporters stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad Tuesday in response to weekend US airstrikes on Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, in Syria and Iraq.

President Trump charged that Iran was behind the violence, a charge the Islamic Republic denied.

The mob scaled the walls and forced open the gates of the American compound in the supposedly secure Green Zone and torched several trailers that housed security guards.

The administration sent in 100 US marines to control the situation, with another 750 soldiers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division en route to the Iraqi capital.

By midday Wednesday, most of the protesters were leaving the area surrounding the Embassy.

Pompeo’s trip to Ukraine, a key US ally in the region, was billed a show of US support for the country, which is fighting a hot war against Russian-backed rebels.

He was expected to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top officials.