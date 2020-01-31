pompeo-meets-ukrainian-leader-embroiled-in-trump-impeachment

Kiev, Ukraine — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was to meet Ukraine’s leader on Friday on his first trip to the country at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Pompeo was meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is at the center of Mr. Trump’s historic impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Democratic prosecution team in the Senate trial has alleged that Mr. Trump flagrantly tried to force Kiev to help him tarnish his possible election challenger, former vice president Joe Biden.

Key to the impeachment scandal is a July 25 telephone call in which Mr. Trump pushed Zelensky to announce an investigation of Biden.

President Trump is accused of withholding nearly $400 million in military aid for Ukraine in the war in the east of the country, and refusing Zelensky a White House meeting unless he opened the probe.

American financial and military aid is crucial for Kiev, and that is a reason why Ukraine was struggling not to be involved in the U.S. campaign; trying to maintain support from both American major parties.

Pompeo’s visit, which was scheduled for early January but then delayed because of Middle East tensions, was expected to highlight U.S. support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia-backed separatists.

Pompeo said Thursday before flying to Kiev from London that he would “talk about how we can provide continuing support to the Ukrainian people from the aggressions that Russia has undertaken over the past handful of years.”

He has also vowed to back Ukraine’s efforts to root out corruption.

“(I will) talk about the important work that the United States and Ukraine will continue to do together to fight corruption inside of that country,” he told reporters Wednesday.

America will continue to “provide the support that the Ukrainian people need to ensure that they have a free and independent nation,” he said.

Before the trip Pompeo declined to comment on whether he intended to raise the Biden subject during his visit to Kiev.

“I do not want to talk about particular individuals. It is not worth it,” Pompeo said, adding that he will discuss Zelensky’s “committment” to fight corruption.

The secretary of state came under increased scrutiny last year when it emerged that he had been one of the senior administration officials listening in on Mr. Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelensky.

Mr. Trump last year removed the ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and denounced her in the call with Zelensky.

Former career diplomats accused Pompeo, a stalwart ally of the president, of not robustly defending Yovanovitch either to the White House or in public.