politics-news-live:-boris-johnson-to-face-grilling-at-pmqs-amid-rows-over-media-access-and-climate-change

Boris Johnson will face questions in the Commons today

Boris Johnson faces a grilling at PMQs amid rows over scrutiny and his climate change stance.

Number 10 has been at the centre of a storm after a number of journalists were barred from a briefing , with Downing Street insisting the government is open to scrutiny.

Meanwhile former UN climate summit chief Claire O’Neill has criticised the PM over climate change, claiming he said he “doesn’t get it”.

Mr Johnson is likely to be pressed on both as he addressed the Commons at midday.

2020-02-05T06:55:30.426Z

TodayThe prime minister is set for a grilling in the Commons at this week’s PMQs. He will likely be quizzed over scrutiny amid Number 10’s spat with journalists, while questions over his stance on climate change will also likely be brought into question.

2020-02-04T21:55:53.970Z

Goodnight.That is all for our live blog today.Come back tomorrow for further politics coverage.

2020-02-04T17:05:32.383Z

Boycotting the BBC?Later, the Tory frontbencher rejected the accusation that the Government was boycotting the BBC’s flagship morning news programme.Liberal Democrat former leader Lord Campbell of Pittenweem said: “If the Government is committed to freedom of the press, why are government ministers boycotting the Today programme?”To shouts of dissent, Lord Howe said: “There’s no boycott of the Today programme.“It is entirely up to ministers what programmes they choose to appear on.“I have to say the Today programme does not have a constitutional right for ministers to appear on it.”Lord Howe said ministers appeared “on a range of national and regional programmes”.

2020-02-04T17:03:34.453Z

Lord Deben, the Tory former MP John Gummer, asked:

“If the facts were so clear and so in accordance with precedent, why was it that several very respectable journalists from very respectable organisations felt they had to leave as a protest?”

Lord Howe replied:

“Whether there was genuine misunderstanding or whether certain people chose to misunderstand the basis on which invitations had been issued I can’t comment on.”

2020-02-04T17:03:02.336Z

Lords Deputy Leader Earl Howe said:“The Government supports a free and open press. We will continue to do so. There has been no attempt whatever to deprive journalists of information on any matter of government policy.”

2020-02-04T17:01:37.756Z

“In a democracy, a free press does not have to express loyalty to the Government. In fact, it is their job to critique it.” – Greem Party peer Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb.The peer was speaking in the House of Lords during a debate about No 10 banning several journalists from a press briefing on Monday, prompting a mass walkout of all media.

2020-02-04T16:46:58.873Z

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to the PM about climate change.In the letter, published on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “I believe the COP26 in Glasgow has the potential to be a significant moment in our global efforts to tackle the climate crisis.”

2020-02-04T15:36:34.823Z

Boris Johnson alongside the Italian PM this afternoon to chat about climate change. Number 10 have welcomed a “strong alliance” between the two countries.

2020-02-04T15:14:27.160Z

Sir David’s speech Sir David Attenborough encouraging climate change action earlier.

2020-02-04T15:06:02.656Z

Sir Keir’s plans Sir Keir Starmer has outlined plans for if he becomes leader, which include:- Representative candidates for future elections- Access for disabled members to be improved – An end to the NEC imposing candidates – Scrapping of the NCC

2020-02-04T15:04:12.200Z

Sir Keir Starmer will announce plans to “reform and unite” the Labour party today and hosting a video conference from 7.30pm to discuss his ideas.

2020-02-04T14:56:42.556Z

Apology over PatersonThe Government has apologised for failing to protect patients from the malpractice of rogue breast surgeon Ian Paterson over many years.Following the publication of the independent inquiry chaired by the Rt Rev Graham James, Bishop of Norwich, Health Minister Nadine Dorries told MPs lessons will be learned.In a statement to MPs, she said:As a result of these failures, patients suffered unnecessary harm.Their testimony in this report makes harrowing, appalling reading.As such, it is with deep regret that we acknowledge the failure of the entire healthcare system to protect patients from Ian Paterson’s malpractice and to remedy the harms.

2020-02-04T14:54:00.310Z

A Number 10 source earlier said:We reserve the right to brief journalists which we choose whenever we wish to, and that is not something abnormal.

2020-02-04T14:43:56.790Z

Downing Street’s attempts to control access to press briefings is “entirely standard practice”, the Government has said following a mass walkout by journalists after senior reporters were barred from a meeting at Number 10. The head of the civil service has been urged to investigate the “deeply disturbing” decision to order journalists from some of the UK’s major news organisations to leave before a briefing on Boris Johnson’s Brexit plans.Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill was told the situation – which led to a boycott by journalists who had been allowed to attend the briefing – was “damaging to democracy”.The call for him to launch an inquiry came from Labour leadership hopeful Sir Keir Starmer, who warned that the actions of Mr Johnson’s political allies in Downing Street risked undermining the integrity of the civil service.Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith was forced to defend Number 10’s actions in the House of Commons. She told MPs the Government was “committed to being open in its dealings with the press and to the principles of media freedom” and claimed “the events of yesterday were a very good example of this”.

2020-02-04T14:20:55.943Z

Meanwhile, the media row in Westminster continues with Conservative MP James Wild, a former special adviser in Number 10, saying: “There’s nothing unusual in providing specialist briefings, indeed I was there when we provided one on the Prime Minister’s excellent Brexit deal.”He added: “Isn’t it important that we keep perspective here and in my experience, the lobby are well able to look after themselves.”SNP MP Alison Thewliss criticised the decision not to invite members of the Scottish lobby to the briefing.She said: “It’s difficult to report outside the Westminster bubble if the Government doesn’t invite Scottish journalists.”

2020-02-04T14:19:25.833Z

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, to Downing Street.Talks between the two leaders are expected to include Brexit.

2020-02-04T14:07:02.803Z

Ms Dorries said the Government acknowledged the report’s recommendations will form a “route map for Government” to improve patient safety, and ministers will now study the report and provide a more detailed response to Parliament.She added: “We must take full responsibility for what happened in the past if we are to provide reassurance to patients about their protection in the future.”I am therefore very grateful that the suite of recommendations based on the patient journey present a route map for Government.”The recommendations are extremely sensible and we will study them in detail.”I can promise the House a full response in a few months’ time.”

2020-02-04T14:05:26.366Z

SNP MP Pete Wishart said:Yesterday was a black day for press freedom and no amount of sleekit, self-justified nonsense from the Honourable Lady is going to get her off the Trumpian hook.The next thing the Prime Minister will be talking about fake news and banning broadcasters, oh wait, he already has! Just how sinister can it get?

2020-02-04T14:05:11.476Z

Conservative former Cabinet minister Damian Green said:There clearly do need to be better arrangements for lobby briefings than were taking place yesterday.But I do detect the faint air of fake outrage here.What we’re seeing here is some fake outrage and a mass outbreak of snowflakery.

2020-02-04T13:56:48.760Z

Shadow culture secretary Tracy Brabin said: “The ability of the lobby to have access to briefings without favour is a longstanding tradition and one that is vital to the health of a functioning democracy.”Ms Brabin questioned who decided which journalists could attend a briefing from the Prime Minister’s chief Europe adviser David Frost, adding: “What was the selection criteria and if that decision was made by a special adviser, are they in violation of the code of conduct of special advisers and the civil service code?”She said: “The Government’s behaviour in these matters threatens the civil service’s core values of impartiality and objectivity. It also brings into question the integrity of future Government-media briefings and the conduct of its special advisers and damages a free and vibrant press.”