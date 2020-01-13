politician-proposes-banning-cell-phones-for-anyone-under-21-years-old

A politician has proposed a cell phone ban for anyone under 21 years old that could result in jail time if violated.

The proposal was authored last week by Vermont Democratic Senator John Rodgers and will carry a penalty of up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine or both if passed.

However, Rodgers said he does not expect the bill to be passed. Instead, he said he hopes the proposal makes a statement about how it feels to have gun rights targeted.

Rodgers argued phones can be dangerous, especially when the user is driving. He also said they can be used to bully kids and radicalize terrorists.

He said the point of the bill is purely symbolic and he does not even plan to support his own proposal.

Rodgers explained: ‘This was meant to say, “you don’t value gun rights, and you’re willing to take mine away.”‘

‘I don’t really value my cellphone that much – how would you like it if I took that away,’

‘I have no delusions that it’s going to pass. I wouldn’t probably vote for it myself,’ Rodgers told The Barre Montpelier Times Argus.

The bill concludes that those under 21 years old ‘aren’t mature enough’ to own guns, smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol, so the same principle should be applied to cellphone use.

‘I put it out there to make people think,’ Rodgers told NBC.

Vermont law requires an individual to be 21 years old to buy a gun in most cases. A proposal for a waiting period on gun purchases to dissuade suicide in the state may resurface this year after Vermont Governor Phil Scott vetoed the bill last year.