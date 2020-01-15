policeman-‘could-have-been-killed-in-savage-machete-attack’-during-traffic-stop

A white van driver launched a ‘savage’ machete attack on a police officer then claimed his life was ‘worth more’ than his victim’s, a court heard.

Handyman Muhammad Rodwan, 56, repeatedly hacked at PC Stuart Outten’s head after he was pulled over for being uninsured in Leyton, east London, in August last year.

PC Outten, 29, suffered skull fractures, multiple wounds to his head and arm as well as numerous broken fingers but still managed to use his Taser to disable Rodwan, the Old Bailey heard.

Following his arrest Rodwan allegedly claimed to have acted in self-defence, telling officers: ‘My life is worth more than his life.’

Rodwan, from Luton, denies attempted murder, an alternative charge of wounding with intent, and possessing a machete.

Opening the trial, prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC said: ‘This case concerns a savage machete attack that was carried out by the defendant on a police constable during what should have been a routine stop.

‘Despite the ferocity of the attack, and the seriousness of the wounds he had already received, PC Outten somehow managed to discharge his Taser weapon which disabled the defendant and brought the attack to an end.

‘The evidence suggests that had he not managed to fire his Taser, his injuries could have been far worse and even fatal.’

Jurors heard how PCs Outten and Helen Brooks were out in a marked police van shortly before midnight on August 7 when they spotted Rodwan’s uninsured vehicle.

PC Outten informed Rodwan of the reason for the stop before grabbing his arm when he tried to slam his door shut, Mr Rees said.

As the situation escalated the officer held on to the driver’s dreadlocks, some of which came out in his hand, the court heard.

PC Outten arrested the defendant and made to handcuff him, telling Rodwan to ‘stop fighting, stop resisting’.

Mr Rees said: ‘The defendant can be heard on those body worn video recordings making guttural sounds before he started to hack at PC Outten with a machete that he had retrieved from somewhere inside the van.

‘The blows themselves cannot be seen on the body worn camera recordings, but we suggest there are at least four audible chopping blows that you can hear and we say they are quite shocking.’

The wounded officer then reached for his Taser as the defendant allegedly pursued him, aiming further blows.

Mr Rees said: ‘Despite the nature of the attack, PC Outten managed to retain and operate his Taser.

‘The first shot failed to incapacitate the defendant, but PC Outten somehow managed to fire a second shot as he was falling to the ground and the defendant was launching himself at the officer, plainly aiming a further blow with the machete at his head.

‘This second shot did hit the target and the defendant fell to the ground and was rendered immobile by the subsequent electrical discharge.

‘Despite bleeding heavily from his head wounds, PC Outten continued to activate the Taser when necessary to keep the defendant under control.’

The court heard the officer then shouted at a bystander to retrieve his radio which he used to report his stabbing and called for an ambulance.

Rodwan later claimed in interview that ‘the officer attacked me’, jurors were told.

But Mr Rees said: ‘The prosecution say you can infer that the defendant intended to kill PC Outten when you consider all of the surrounding circumstances including the type of weapon used, the number of blows, the force behind the blows and the fact that the defendant targeted the officer’s head.’

The trial continues.