Police: Woman ran ’boutique’ of stolen goods out of Metro East home

Police found $20,000 worth of stolen goods inside an East St. Louis home in November 2019. Photo courtesy of Chesterfield police.

EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis woman sentenced this week in a Chesterfield shoplifting case was running a “boutique” selling thousands of dollars worth of stolen items out of her basement, according to Chesterfield police.

Twanna Trotter. Photo courtesy of Chesterfield police.

Twanna Trotter, 21, was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday for shoplifting more than $750 worth of items from a Chesterfield Walmart. She also was sentenced for a probation violation connected to an earlier theft conviction. Trotter has been arrested multiple times in Chesterfield for retail theft, with more than $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise recovered from the arrests, according to Chesterfield police. “She doesn’t seem to have any special technique,” Chesterfield police Sgt. Keith Rider said. “In the Walmart theft she did what we call a ‘push out,’ basically walking right out of the store with everything in her cart without paying.”Investigators eventually found Trotter was advertising on Facebook Live and other social media for a boutique business she ran out of her basement in East St. Louis.”It was like shoplifter QVC,” Rider said. In November, a multi-jurisdictional team of officers executed a search warrant on her home and found about $20,000 worth of stolen property, from children’s clothes to Halloween costumes and luggage.Trotter still has pending cases in Illinois related to the items found in her home and other theft cases.

