police:-woman-at-airport-says-she-forgot-gun-was-in-carry-on

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman found with a loaded handgun at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport security checkpoint on Monday told authorities she forgot she had it in her carry-on bag, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The TSA said the 9 mm gun was loaded with eight bullets. It contacted the Londonderry Police Department, which confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning before allowing her to give the firearm to a non-traveling companion for safekeeping until she returned to town.

The woman’s name wasn’t released. It wasn’t immediately known if she faced any charges.

