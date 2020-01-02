police-were-previously-called-to-the-home-of-mother-of-three-who-was-stabbed-to-death-along-with-her-lover 

Police had previously been called to the home of mother-of-three Helen Almey, who was stabbed to death along with her lover on New Year’s Day.
Helen Almey, 39 and her partner Martin Griffiths, 48, from Derby, were found at her home in New Zealand Lane, Duffield, with fatal stab wounds, after celebrating their first New Year’s Eve together.
Police were called to the scene at 4.11am.
On Thursday, Ms Almey’s estranged husband Rhys Hancock, 39, was charged with the double murder and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, Derbyshire Police said.
Ms Almey, who was “enjoying a new romance” after splitting from her head teacher husband, is believed to have called police to her home days before she died.
The force has since referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to “contact between Mrs Hancock and officers prior to the incident”, they said.
An IOPC spokesperson added: ‘We are investigating the circumstances of police contact with Helen Hancock prior to her death in Duffield yesterday (1 January).
“Our investigation follows a mandatory referral from Derbyshire Police.
“Due to the separate ongoing murder investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”
Yesterday, Ms Almey’s family paid tribute to a “lovely, beautiful, friendly, bubbly and social person”.
Mr Griffiths’ family said the 48-year-old was a “lovely dad, husband, son, brother and uncle, who had a passion for adventure, running and a love of animals”.
They added: “He enjoyed travelling the world, mountain climbing and spending time with his two children. He will be greatly missed.”
A neighbour, who knew Helen well, told the Mail Online: “She was a lovely girl, just lovely. The marriage was on and off. She’d feel vulnerable being alone and take him back in.
‘Helen tried many times to make a life without him, but she always forgave him. Then last year she plucked up the courage to kick him out for good. Then about six months ago she started seeing this guy, she was really getting her life together”.
He added: “At Christmas she had to call the police”.
The PE teacher is understood to have dropped her three children with estranged husband – two sons aged nine and four and a seven-year-old daughter – with her parents Trevor and Jenny Almey on New Year’s Eve.
A resident in upmarket Duffield, Derbyshire, said: “I saw her on New Year’s Eve packing the kids into the car with their bits and pieces and driving off.
“Can you imagine anything worse for those poor children then waving goodbye to their mummy and then never seeing her again. It is heartbreaking.”
Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, said: “The thoughts of everyone at Derbyshire Constabulary are with the family and friends of Mrs Hancock and Mr Griffiths.”