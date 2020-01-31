Police tumble McDonald's off to customer after seizing transport driver's vehicle

The latest headlines in your inbox

A McDonald’s customer had his meal introduced to him by police after a transport driver’s vehicle was seized by officers.

Nottinghamshire Police pulled over the vehicle in Gedling on Tuesday evening and found the transport driver didn’t comprise the correct insurance coverage.

However officers delivered the fast food order of a burger and fries to the customer's front door.

The force said: "It's fair to say that the customer still received their Big Mac and fries in time thanks to our officers who safely dropped off their meal to the door."





The courier is facing a tall stunning, which would per chance seemingly seemingly very effectively be as much as £5,000 and 6 aspects on his licence.

He also dangers his vehicle being crushed if a recovery payment just isn’t paid.

The transport firm that employs the courier was not disclosed by the police.

The force added: "It is an offence to drive a motor vehicle on a public road without adequate cover. It is important to bear in mind that there are different categories of insurance, allowing different levels of usage, and as the driver of the vehicle, it is your responsibility to check that you're sufficiently insured before making any journey.

"Failure to ensure you are adequately insured may render you at risk of prosecution. Your vehicle may also be seized on the roadside if officers reasonably suspect your vehicle to be uninsured.

“Those found to not comprise insurance coverage on the level of being stopped by the police face six penalty aspects and a stunning of as much as £5,000.”