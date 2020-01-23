police-station-on-lockdown-after-chinese-person-they-arrested-started-sneezing

Two British police stations were placed under quarantine last night after a Chinese man was arrested and began to show ‘flu-like’ symptoms.

The stations in Patchway and Trinity Road in Bristol were temporarily closed from 7pm until midnight last night as officers raised concerns about a possible first case of coronavirus in the UK.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset police said the man was brought to the Patchway custody unit and before officers became concerned by his health.

There were initial concerns that the detainee may have had contact with people who had travelled from the Wuhan area – where coronavirus originated, but it later became clear that he did not have the deadly virus and stations reopened.

The spokesman explained: ‘At just before 7pm on January 22, staff at the custody unit at Patchway Police Centre became aware of a detainee displaying flu-like symptoms.

‘Following precautionary advice from the NHS and health practitioners, Patchway Police Centre was temporarily closed along with Trinity Road Police Station in Bristol, where officers involved in the arrest had travelled to.’

He continued: ‘As well as the officers and members of police staff, there was one member of the public at Trinity Road Police Station, who was asked to remain in the building as a precaution while we sought further advice.

‘Following expert advice from Public Health England, it was established this was not a case of the much-publicised novel coronavirus and both stations were fully re-opened at just after midnight.

‘The detainee has been given the appropriate medical attention and remains in custody at this time.’

He added: ‘We’d like to assure our communities there is no risk to the public.’

The man who visited Trinity Road to provide a witness statement was cheered up by cops buying them a Domino’s pizza.

Explaining how he was ordered to remain while the station was ‘under quarantine’, he said: ‘After I gave the statement I went to the toilet, when I came out I was told “we have some bad news”.

‘They told me to stay after a Chinese national had been arrested at Patchway and the officers had come to Trinity.

‘The stations were under quarantine.’

He added: ‘I was well looked after – the officers even managed to get a Dominos ordered.’

The risk of the virus in the UK has recently been upgraded from ‘very low’ to ‘low’ by Public Health England.

It causes cold-like symptoms including a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and a fever.

So far, the virus has officially killed 17 people and infected hundreds – though experts are warning that the real figure could be far higher.

London Heathrow Airport has put in precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the virus.