Police seize cannabis worth £400k after Belfast searches







The drugs seized by police in south Belfast

Police have seized suspected herbal cannabis believed to be worth over £400k following searches in south Belfast.

Officers from the Belfast District Support Team carried out the follow-up searches after police stopped a man carrying a suitcase filled with suspected herbal cannabis on the Lisburn Road on Thursday January 16.

The 27-year old-man was subsequently charged with a range of drugs offences, including being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and immigration offences.

He appeared in court on Friday January 17 and was remanded into custody.

Inspector James Murphy said following the latest seizure police had recovered cannabis valued at over £500k from the community in the past week.

“These latest property searches are as a direct result of the initial incident last week,” he said.

“We remain fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade.

“I would repeat our appeal to anyone who can help us identify suspects or lines of enquiry to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital