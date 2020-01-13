police-seeking-public’s-help-as-they-investigate-fatal-dorchester-shooting

Boston police are seeking the public’s help after a Saturday shooting in Dorchester left one man dead and another injured, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a radio call at 8: 26 p.m. Saturday for two people shot in the area of 51 Washington Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located two male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were transported to an area hospital where one victim was declared deceased. The second victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening at this time.

As the Boston Police Department continues to investigate, they ask that anyone with information on the incident contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or by submitting an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

“The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help this investigation in an anonymous manner,” police wrote in a release.

Anyone in need of emotional support can also contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125, which provides free and private support.