police:-rhode-island-man-accidentally-shot-his-scrotum-while-in-bed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man accidentally shot himself in the scrotum while sitting on his bed, police said.

Providence police officers found a 22-year-old man in a hallway wearing no pants with a gunshot wound to his scrotum Thursday night, said Commander Thomas Verdi.

The man told police he took his pants off after he fired the gun and located the wound, the Providence Journal reported. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police seized three guns that were found inside the man’s bedroom, including a semi-automatic pistol on his bedside table. He isn’t facing any criminal charges at this time, Verdi said.