police-probe-fraud-claim-at-trust-running-golden-hinde

Update (24 February 2017): A police spokesman has confirmed that the force investigated an allegation of financial irregularities, reported on 4 June 2014, involving a charitable trust based in Southwark. Enquiries were led by detectives from Southwark CID. The initial investigation has now concluded; there are no active lines of inquiry and there were no arrests.

Detectives are investigating allegations of fraud at the Golden Hinde visitor attraction on the Thames.

The board of trustees contacted police after an analysis of trading records raised concerns about “chaotic just-in-time management” at the Golden Hinde Trust, which runs the full-sized reconstruction of the ship used by Sir Francis Drake to circumnavigate the globe.

Troy Richards, the charity’s chief executive, and his general manager, Kuku Leadbeater, were suspended pending an internal investigation. They both deny any wrongdoing.

At a crisis meeting of trustees to review the findings of that investigation, Mr Richards and Ms Leadbeater faced questions over the running of the Bankside attraction, which is visited by 20,000 schoolchildren a year. The trustees’ main concern was that Mr Richards had set up a private trading company subsidiary — Golden Hinde Trading Ltd — and made himself a 60 per cent shareholder with Ms Leadbeater holding 20 per cent, which the trustees say was done without their knowledge.

They said there should have been a paper for the trustees, discussion and a minuted decision before any company was established.

The trustees considered that the arrangement “was insufficient to provide comfort that funds were not being used inappropriately” and put the charity “at very serious risk” with regards to its tax status.

Mr Richards told the Standard that the establishment of the company had been discussed with the trustees last October. Trustees also questioned why the trust had paid for a visa application for Ms Leadbeater, an American, to work for the organisation even though she apparently did not have the human resources experience they had identified as a priority. Mr Richards told the Standard that Ms Leadbeater had been the “right person for the job”.

He also said the police would find no crime, no money was missing and that he had not deceived the trustees. He pointed out he had increased turnover five-fold and everything he had done was in the interests of the charity. According to the minutes, trustee Martin Crawford-Brunt said there had been “a systematic breakdown of confidence” in management. He and the six other trustees resigned with a recommendation to their successors that Mr Richards and Ms Leadbeater be dismissed.

The trust has yet to file its accounts for 2012-13 in breach of rules.

A police spokesman said Southwark CID was investigating an allegation of “financial irregularities”.