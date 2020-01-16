Police probe 128 sex crimes at Northern Ireland’s hospitals in three years

Police have investigated more than 100 reported sex crimes at Northern Ireland hospitals in the last three years.

They were among over 3,000 crimes reported to have taken place at health sites in the three years to last April.

Health unions and MLAs described the figures as “truly shocking”.

Police figures obtained by this newspaper show the number of crimes at hospitals here is on the rise.

They increased from 866 reported offences in 2016/17 to 1,090 in 2017/18 and 1,131 in 2018/19 – up by more than 30% over the three years.

The total of 3,087 offences includes 128 reported sex crimes, analysis of the figures shows.

The details were released by the PSNI after a Freedom of Information request from the Belfast Telegraph.