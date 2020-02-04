Police: Pedestrian died days after being struck in hit-and-run in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 41-year-old man died at a hospital days after being hit by a stolen 2019 Jeep Cherokee while crossing West Florissant Avenue, police said.

On 12/29/19 Shawn Holland was struck by this stolen grey Jeep Cherokee in the 6000 blk of W Florissant & he died on 1/9/20. The Jeep was recovered but we still need to know who was driving/occupying it @ the time of the crash

Anyone with info can call @STLRCS @866-371-TIPS(8477) pic.twitter.com/cz9p0IkMvE

— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) February 3, 2020

Shawn Holland, of the 5700 block of Pamplin Place, was struck about 8 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 6000 block of West Florissant Avenue. He was removed from life support and succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 9. Police didn’t identify Holland until Monday, when they also released surveillance video of the Jeep on the day Holland was struck.Police recovered the Jeep a short distance from where Holland was hit, but detectives are still searching for the driver and passengers.Police are encouraging anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344@RachelDRice on Twitterrrice@post-dispatch.com

