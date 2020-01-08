police-on-alert-over-iran-threat-amid-rising-tensions,-says-met-chief

Anti-terror police are on alert for any fall-out from the Iran crisis, Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Commissioner, has disclosed.

She said police were monitoring the crisis and were “extremely alert” to any effect it may have in the UK or any threat that may emerge as a result of the heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

She said Neil Basu, head of UK counter-terror policing, had been in discussions with the security agencies and government bodies about the crisis and potential targeting of the UK as an ally of the US. The UK’s terror threat level remains at substantial, meaning an attack is likely.

Ms Dick said: “It’s a very worrying time clearly and we have lots of people of Iranian and Iraqi heritage and the surrounding areas in London, so there’s lots for us to think about, lots for us to be alert to.

“We’re extremely alert to what this could possibly lead to, but it’s a very complex situation. At the moment there’s absolutely no impact on London.”

Dame Cressida, herself a former chief of counter-terrorism policing, said the force was “very adept” at measuring possible domestic threats linked to international events.

“Being the international city that we are, with the multiplicity of communities and also the threats that we have had to face over the years which change and morph all the time, we are very, very adept at seeing what’s happening around the world, reaching out into communities and looking at the possible threats and risks that might come,” she said.

“That’s what we’re doing on a day by day basis, and in response to this.”

Lord West, the UK’s former head of the Navy and ex-national security adviser, has warned that Britain is a “softer target” than the US for an Iranian retaliatory attack in the wake of the assassination of Qassim Soleimani.