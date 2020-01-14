police-officers-who-‘knowingly-neglected’-girls-being-exploited-by-grooming-gangs-should-face-criminal-charges,-says-former-detective

Police officers who “deliberately and knowingly neglected” scores of young girls who were sexually exploited by grooming gangs should face gross misconduct charges, a whistleblower has said.

Maggie Oliver, a former detective constable with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) was the lead investigator on Rochdale child sex abuse ring, known as Operation Augusta.

Following what she describes as a ‘cover up’ of the scale of the issue she believes encompasses hundreds of perpetrators and countless victims, she then went on to blow the whistle and expose the conduct of her own force.

Ms Oliver spoke to The Telegraph ahead of a media briefing at GMP’s headquarters in Manchester to launch a new report entitled ‘Independent assurance review of the effectiveness of multi-agency responses to child sexual exploitation in Greater Manchester’.

The report found multiple failings at the hands of GMP, including how fears over race relations appear to have played a part in senior police thinking when tackling grooming gangs comprised of predominantly Asian men.

The report dealt with the street grooming of vulnerable teenage girls, perpetrated disproportionately by Asian men, and states officers were aware of “many sensitive community issues” around policing in south Manchester in 2002 and 2003.

It also concludes that vulnerable girls in care were groomed and abused in “plain sight”, with police and Manchester City Council failing to act after shelving a major investigation to tackle the problem, Operation Augusta, in 2005.