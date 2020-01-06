police-officer-in-hospital-after-mini-cooper-hit-and-run

A police officer has been rushed to hospital after being mowed down by a car he was trying to stop.

The on-duty officer was hit by a Mini Cooper in Chigwell Road, Woodford Green, east London in the early hours of this morning.

He remains in hospital with a serious injury but police said it is not life-threatening.

The driver of the Mini, who fled the scene after running over the officer, is now being hunted by police.

Scotland Yard said the officer was hit at 12.10am as he attempted to deploy a stinger in the road to puncture the car’s tyres.

The car then sped away from the scene.

London Ambulance Service attended and the officer, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The car was found a short time later where it had been abandoned in Woolhampton Way, Chigwell.

The vehicle was on false ’67’ year plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.