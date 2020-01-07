police:-no-fatalities-in-i-95-pileup-in-maine

CARMEL, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say no one was killed after dozens of vehicles collided on Interstate 95 west of Bangor.

Maine State Police Spokesman Steve McCausland says multiple ambulances and a medical helicopter have been dispatched to the scene in Carmel, Maine.

He says about 30 vehicles were involved in the crash Tuesday morning. Initially it was reported that up to 60 vehicles were involved. The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed.