police-‘may-destroy’-seized-guildford-pub-bombs-files







Crime scene: The aftermath of the Guildford pub bombings in 1974

Police have seized archives as part of their investigation into the 1974 Guildford pub bombings and may destroy some of them, it has been claimed.

The records at Surrey History Centre were gathered by retired officers and deposited by former Chief Superintendent Bob Bartlett.

Correspondence seen by the BBC said one file, dated 1967-74, which covers the year of the bombs, had information on wanted people but “will be destroyed” on retention.

The Guildford Four – Paul Hill, Gerry Conlon, Paddy Armstrong and Carole Richardson – were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1975 after they were falsely convicted of the IRA bombing of pubs in Surrey that left five dead. They had their convictions overturned in 1989.

Last year Surrey Coroner Richard Travers said core issues of how, when and where the four young soldiers and one civilian died had not been sufficiently established in public proceedings, following a campaign by families of victims, survivors, and those wrongfully imprisoned to resume the inquest hearings.

Lawyers who are representing the family of bombing victim Ann Hamilton and survivor Yvonne Tagg in the resumed inquest said that if files were being retained, closed or marked for destruction, it raised “serious concerns”.

Correspondence given to the BBC said police “entered the Surrey History Centre to recover any Guildford bombings related material because there is to be an inquest”.

Surrey Police said no papers had been destroyed, adding that files “will be audited against the relevant legal guidelines and, where possible, returned to the history centre”.

