police-issue-warrants-in-case-of-missing-college-student-after-25-years

A cold case stretching back almost 25 years may have a major break as police carry out search warrants in two states over the disappearance of Kristin Smart. Smart, a 19-year-old college freshman, was declared legally dead in 2002, but her body was never found. California resident Paul Flores is who police believe was the last person ever seen with her. Mireya Villarreal reports on the mystery after law enforcement issued warrants to search the home of Flores’ mother and another location.