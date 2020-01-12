police-investigating-glenn-quinn-murder-seize-dog-belonging-to-suspect

Police investigating the brutal murder of Carrickfergus man Glenn Quinn have seized a dog belonging to one of the suspects.

Cops believe one of the UDA gang of killers took his pet with him on the attack on Mr Quinn at his Ashleigh Park flat on Saturday, January 4.

It is understood that a dog defecated at the scene of the crime.

And police impounded an animal belonging to a suspect in the hope that it may provide forensic clues about the brutal killing.

Two men, aged 38 and 39, and a woman aged 47, were arrested by officers investigating Mr Quinn’s death last Monday night.

The 38-year-old man was a suspect in the 2017 UDA feud murder of leading loyalist Geordie Gilmore. Sunday Life understands the dog seized by police belongs to him.

All three people were later released on police bail pending further inquiries. Police said forensic examinations and further investigations were ongoing.