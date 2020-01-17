Police investigating ‘brutal murder’ of man in Craigavon- one arrested







Lake Road, Craigavon. Credit: Google

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the body of a man was discovered in Craigavon on Thursday night.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart described the murder as “brutal”.

The 25-year-old’s body was discovered in the Lake Road area. A post mortem is due to be carried out in due course.

Detective Inspector Miller said that disruption in the area is likely to continue.

“As we carry out our enquiries it is envisaged there will be some disruption to residents and motorists in the Lake Road and Clonmeen areas.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said the murder was a “a dreadful event”.

“My thoughts at this time are with the deceased family and friends. It is particularly alarming that this has happened in such a public place. Craigavon lakes is an area which is widely used by the public, especially in the early morning.

“This has caused some worry and I will continue to liase with police and I hope they find the person behind this and put them behind bars.”

Local SDLP councillor Thomas Larkham described the man’s death as “very sad news”.

“This will undoubtedly send a shockwave throughout our community. I would like to send my condolences to the mans family,” he said.

“An investigation surrounding this mans death has been launched by the PSNI and I would ask that everyone allows them the space and time to proceed.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the man at this sad time.”

Belfast Telegraph Digital