Police investigating ‘brutal murder’ of man in Craigavon – man arrested

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was discovered in Craigavon on Thursday night.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart described the murder as “brutal”.

The 25-year-old’s body was discovered in the Lake Road area. A post mortem is due to be carried out in due course.

Ms Lockhart expressed her shock at the incident, saying the murder was as “a young life cut off in its prime”.

“The police should be commended once again for the speed with which they have moved with the investigation. They should be given the space to conduct their work,” the DUP MP said.

“It is shocking to wake up to the news that another life has been needlessly taken. I appeal to anyone with information to contact the police via the 101 non emergency number or anonymously on the confidential phone number.”

Ms Lockhart’s DUP college Jonathan Buckley said the murder was a “a dreadful event”.

“My thoughts at this time are with the deceased family and friends. It is particularly alarming that this has happened in such a public place. Craigavon lakes is an area which is widely used by the public, especially in the early morning.

“This has caused some worry and I will continue to liase with police and I hope they find the person behind this and put them behind bars.”

Local SDLP councillor Thomas Larkham described the man’s death as “very sad news”.

“This will undoubtedly send a shockwave throughout our community. I would like to send my condolences to the mans family,” he said.

“An investigation surrounding this mans death has been launched by the PSNI and I would ask that everyone allows them the space and time to proceed.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the man at this sad time.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Miller said that disruption in the area is likely to continue.

“As we carry out our enquiries it is envisaged there will be some disruption to residents and motorists in the Lake Road and Clonmeen areas.”

