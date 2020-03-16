Police investigating Atwood Street assault

City police are investigating an assault which occurred on the 300 block of Atwood Street early Saturday morning.

City police, fire and EMS responded to a report of an assault at around 3 a.m. on Saturday and found a male unconscious on the sidewalk. Witnesses said he had been jumped by a group of men who were no longer on scene, according to the police. EMS medics transported the man to a local hospital in serious condition.

City police are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520.

