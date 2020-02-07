police-investigate-newcastle-fan-who-pulled-out-penis-during-goal-celebration

Police are investigating an incident during Newcastle United’s FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Oxford in which a fan exposed himself while celebrating a goal.

The match, which Newcastle won in extra-time, was broadcast live on BBC One and television cameras captured the moment a supporter celebrated Allan Saint-Maximin late winner by unzipping his trousers, pulling out his penis and gesticulating wildly with it.

The supporter, who was standing in front of an advertising board for viagra at the time, is yet to be identified.

Saint-Maximin after the game responded to the incident on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Me after seeing the helicopter celebration” alongside a gif of a man blinking in bewilderment.

A statement from Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police has received a report of an exposure incident which occurred during the Oxford Utd vs Newcastle Utd match on Tuesday evening.

“An investigation has begun and no arrests have been made at this time.”

Newcastle have offered their full support to officers attempting to identify the man having described his actions as “clearly inappropriate”.