police-introduce-facial-recognition-cameras-to-hunt-‘watchlist’-of-criminals

Scotland Yard has announced plans to use controversial facial recognition across London, despite concerns over the technology’s accuracy and privacy issues.

The Metropolitan Police said every deployment would be ‘bespoke’ and for the purpose of targeting wanted offenders or vulnerable missing people in specific areas.

Police say the cameras identified 70% of suspects and only generated false alerts in one in 1,000 cases.

Local communities will be consulted before the equipment is installed, with operations set to begin next month.

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said the Met has ‘a duty’ to use new technologies to keep people safe, adding that research showed the public supported the move.

He said: ‘We all want to live and work in a city which is safe: the public rightly expect us to use widely available technology to stop criminals.

‘Equally I have to be sure that we have the right safeguards and transparency in place to ensure that we protect people’s privacy and human rights. I believe our careful and considered deployment of live facial recognition strikes that balance.’

London has been rocked by a knife crime crisis and last year recorded its highest rate of homicides on record.

Mr Ephgrave said Live Facial Recognition (LFR) ‘makes no decisions’ alone, and works by flagging potential facial matches from live footage to the police database.

Officers then judge whether the person could be the same and decide whether to question them in order to establish their identity.

He added: ‘Most of the time they will want to do that – have a conversation, establish credentials, and either make a positive identification and arrest or let them move on’.