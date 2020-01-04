police-in-hazmat-suits-shut-down-street-after-man-‘suffers-suspected-ricin-poisoning’

A man in Manchester has been rushed to hospital in a suspected case of ricin poisoning.

Police in hazmat suits put Moor Lane, Wythenshawe on lockdown after a ‘chemical issue’ raised concerns for a man’s health at 9am this morning.

It’s believed he may have consumed castor seeds, which contain small traces of deadly toxin ricin.

Residents reported seeing a mother coming out of a house shouting ‘where the fk are they? My son’s dying in there’.

It’s understood the incident relates to the health of one man, and there is no wider danger to other residents.

Emergency services are at the scene, including four fire engines and a ‘hazardous materials’ team.

An eyewitness said: ‘Northern Moor police in biohazard suits. There is quite a lot more police and fire service here then there was this morning.’

Another said: ‘There’s lots of police, ambulances and fire brigade. They taped the road off.

‘There’s a lot of them here. I’m outside one of the houses which has been taped off. They said there’s a chemical issue, that’s all they told us.’

One eyewitness said paramedics weren’t allowed inside the property until they were suited up.

The victim was said to have brought out on a stretcher in a hazmat suit accompanied by two family members.

The neighbour added: ‘It’s absolutely crazy. I just hope everyone’s ok.’

Jim Hutton, who lives near to the property, told the M.E.N.: ‘The lad’s mother came out of the house shouting ‘where the fare they? My son’s dying in there’.’

He added: ‘They were putting their bio suits on at that point, they didn’t know exactly what was happening at first.’

The North West Ambulance Service said that the man has been taken to Wythenshawe hospital for further treatment.

Greater Manchester Police told Metro.co.uk: ‘Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 9am this morning (Saturday 4 January 2020) to a report of concern for the welfare of a man at a property on Moor Lane, Northern Moor.

‘It was established that the man had consumed an at this time unknown substance.

‘A man, aged in his 20s, is being treated at the scene and remains in a stable condition.

‘A scene is in place on Moor Lane, which is currently closed to traffic.

‘There is no wider threat to the community.

‘Enquiries are ongoing.’