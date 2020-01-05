police-hunting-finsbury-park-killer-recover-van-driven-by-suspect

A manhunt is underway for a van driver suspected of stabbing a takeaway delivery worker to death following a road rage incident in north London, sparking Scotland Yard’s first murder investigation of 2020.
Takieddine Boudhane, 30, who was originally from Algeria and worked for the Deliveroo and Uber Eats companies, died after being attacked in Finsbury Park on Friday evening.
Police were called to the area at 6.50pm following reports of an altercation between a van driver and a motorcyclist.
When they arrived they found Mr Boudhane suffering from stab wounds and despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they had now located the van in the Islington area and a manhunt had been launched to find the driver.
No arrests have been made and police have made a fresh appeal for any witnesses to come forward.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said: “The investigation is making good progress, but I am still appealing for anyone with information, and witnesses who have yet to speak with police, to come forward and share anything they know or tell us what they saw.
“This is a busy thoroughfare and it is very likely that members of the public would have seen a fight in the road which they may also have captured on their phones.
“It would appear that an altercation took place at the junction of Lennox Road with Charteris Road between the victim, who was riding a motorcycle, and the driver of a van.
“The vehicle was a white VW Caddy panel type van which was located and recovered by police in Islington on the morning of Sunday, 5 January.
“It has been removed to a police compound where a full forensic examination will be undertaken.
“The driver and person believed responsible for this tragic matter is now the subject of a police manhunt.
“At this time I am unable to release any further information concerning the identity of the driver as this may hinder the ongoing police investigation.
“The incident itself appears to have been spontaneous and not connected to, or as a result of, anything other than a traffic altercation.”