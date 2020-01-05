police-hunting-finsbury-park-killer-recover-van-driven-by-suspect

A manhunt is underway for a van driver suspected of stabbing a takeaway delivery worker to death following a road rage incident in north London, sparking Scotland Yard’s first murder investigation of 2020.

Takieddine Boudhane, 30, who was originally from Algeria and worked for the Deliveroo and Uber Eats companies, died after being attacked in Finsbury Park on Friday evening.

Police were called to the area at 6.50pm following reports of an altercation between a van driver and a motorcyclist.

When they arrived they found Mr Boudhane suffering from stab wounds and despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they had now located the van in the Islington area and a manhunt had been launched to find the driver.

No arrests have been made and police have made a fresh appeal for any witnesses to come forward.