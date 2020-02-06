Police hunt man who 'mimicked making noose' during alleged assault on African-American woman in Kentucky

Police are hunting a man who is accused of mimicking “making a noose” before grabbing an African-American woman around the neck.

Police in Kentucky have said they are trying to find the man pictured in CCTV footage as part of their enquiries into a possible hate crime.

Authorities said the woman, who was working in Lexington Walmart, said the man approached her table after she asked him a question.

The employee said the man made motions with his hands, which he reportedly said was for making a noose. The man then leaned forward and briefly placed his hands around the woman’s neck, police said.

The man was pictured leaving Walmart after the incident

A video of the incident which took place on January 29 was released on Wednesday in an effort to identify the man.