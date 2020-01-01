police-hunt-for-louisiana-killer-possibly-targeting-homeless

January 1, 2020 | 10: 54am

The fatal shootings of three homeless people in a Louisiana city appear to be connected, police said.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told reporters that detectives believe the killings of three transient people since Dec. 13 could be related, but a definitive link has yet to be found, ABC News reports.

“If confirmation is made, further information will be released at the appropriate time,” Paul said Friday. “We will continue to work these cases aggressively.”

Paul addressed reporters after police found 50-year-old Tony Williams fatally shot on the porch of a vacant home on Friday.

Williams’ body was discovered roughly two blocks away from where two other homeless people, Christina Fowler, 53, and Gregory Corcoran, 40, were found dead with gunshot wounds two weeks earlier, police said.

One or more suspects appear to be targeting the city’s vulnerable homeless population, leading police to reach out to FBI investigators and state police for help in the probe, Paul said.

“We do believe that it was incumbent upon us to provide the public, the media and the service providers that provide services to our homeless that there is danger in sleeping outside,” the chief told reporters.

A Baton Rouge police spokesman told The Post the investigation is ongoing.

The slayings, whether connected or not, are worrisome to the city’s homeless population, WAFB reports.

“People are scared,” one woman named Amanda who has lived on Baton Rouge streets for several years told the station. “I have a knife in my back pocket, I’ve got Mace in my purse and I know how to go fisticuffs with you.”

Still, those preventative measures might be enough, the woman acknowledged.

“I don’t think it’ll make a difference,” she said. “No, not [with] somebody like this.”