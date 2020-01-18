police-hunt-eight-men-after-aston-villa-fans-attack-police-and-stewards

Police have released images of eight men they wish to identify after Aston Villa fans attacked stewards and police when a last-gasp equaliser was ruled out.

Disorder broke out during their Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on August 31 last year.

Villa thought they had drawn level in the 96th-minute but the goal was disallowed, prompting a number of fans to run on to an area next to the pitch, the force added.

Scotland Yard said on Saturday that a number of people have been arrested and officers are urging the public to help identify the men in the pictures.

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson said: ‘People go to football matches for a good time, not to witness or experience violence.

‘It is unacceptable that this happened and with the public’s help we can find those who were prepared to behave in this way.’

Witnesses should call police on 020 824 69386 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.