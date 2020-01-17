police-failed-to-notice-corpse-of-‘murder-victim’-during-drugs-raid

The sister of a woman whose decaying corpse was missed in a police raid is ‘heartbroken’ that no one has been punished for her death.

Three people were arrested when Cecilia Seddon’s lifeless body was found in a bedsit in Cornwall on April 19 2018 – a day after officers had searched the property for drugs.

The suspects were released without charge and a police investigation ruled the cops were not at fault for failing to notice the body when they first inspected the property.

Traumatised Ramona Seddon claims that her sister was so decayed she had to be identified through her fingerprints and that she has been told by a coroner that she didn’t die of an overdose.

She is determined to get justice for Cecilia, a mum-of-three, whose life spiralled after being abused as a child and falling pregnant at 15.

Ramona said: ‘We grew up as a mixed race family in Nottingham which was hard in the 1980s.

‘Our mum died when I was 18 and Cecilia was 15 and she was pregnant at the time and just went off the rails.

‘There was a history of abuse and Cecilia ended up abusing drugs to block it out. She was just a kid with a child of her own and got into heroin at 16.

‘She got into trouble and up until her death you could say it was a typical cycle of a drug abuser.’

Ramona said Cecilia’s oldest daughter feels authorities don’t care about her mother because she was a drug addict.

She said her sister, who was 32 when she died, spent time in and out of prison but struggled to stay clean as she was so ‘haunted’ by her past.

Three officers failed to notice her rotting corpse, but an investigation concluded that there were no problems with conduct or performance.

Adding to the family’s heartache, there have been no further arrests and the case is yet to reach the criminal or coroners court.

Ramona said: ‘I’m just praying for a charge. I know the investigation said the officers didn’t do anything wrong but someone has messed up for her to be there so long.

‘She had been dead for some time but they didn’t find her. Was it really a thorough search?

‘We’ve been kept in the dark and it’s been a year but nobody has been punished or held accountable for my sister’s death.

‘It took us more than six months to have her body released for a funeral.’

Ramona wanted to speak publically about her sister’s death for the first time so she could pay tribute to her.

Despite Cecilia’s difficulties, Ramona said she was a great person to be around.

She told Cornwall Live: ‘She was bubbly, would talk to and help anyone. She was fiery but had a great heart. She’d light up any room, even through addiction.

‘She knew how to put a mask on and hide it all.

‘Her daughter is a big girl now and wants to know what’s going on. She thinks that nobody cares because her mother’s a drug addict but that’s not the case and that’s why we need those responsible for her death to be brought to justice.’